Image credit: Cherlynn Low
Huawei's new P20 Pro color options add some sophistication

It's all about the fancy leather finishes.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
39m ago in Mobile
Cherlynn Low

The P20 Pro is arguably the best camera phone out there. However, the main color option you'll find in (non-US) stores and websites is the divisive purple-blue-pink oil-slick effect. Eye-catching? Yes. For everyone? Less so. Alongside all the news of high-end mobile chips and far too familiar-looking smart speakers, the company revealed a selection of new options. We think the leather-backed black and brown P20 Pro models are pretty darn slick, upgrading the phone from anonymous big smartphone to classy hardware.

Gallery: Huawei P20 Pro in new colors and finishes | 7 Photos

7

There's something for everyone, though and if you're into bright gradients, there's now two more options: "Morpho Aurora", which has black to turquoise shading, and "Pearl White" which has touches of yellow and pink, but looks much nicer than that combination sounds. The Genuine Leather variants will be available from September 5th for €999, and come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the new gradient options will cost the same as the existing versions. That means there's just a few days to go before you can get your hands on the device, so while you wait, test your patience by gawking at our gallery.

Cherlynn Low contributed reporting.

In this article: gear, huawei, ifa, ifa2018, mobile, p20pro
By Mat Smith @thatmatsmith

