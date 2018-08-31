Sony's tiny HX99 camera comes with a 30x zoom lens

The HX99 has a couple of features over the HX95 for shooters who want a bit more control. It comes with a lens ring adjustment for access to manual exposure settings and other advanced controls, and also has a touchscreen that lets you touch to select focus. Both cameras tip the scales at just 8.6 ounces and Sony claims they're the smallest cameras yet with lenses over 700mm. Each is also equipped with an pop-up electronic viewfinder, WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC.

The new cameras show how Sony is trying to maintain compact camera sales, which are getting killed by smartphones. 4K, RAW and high-burst shooting let them at least keep up, but a 30x zoom won't be available on a smartphone any time soon. The cameras will ship in Europe starting in October at €520 for the HX99 ($610) and €500 ($590) for the HX95. Sony is also offering a €120 handle "especially for vloggers" (above) that allows shooting from different angles. There's no word yet on US availability.