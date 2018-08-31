Under Armour's latest wireless buds stay in your ears during workouts

Wireless earbuds are wonderful for the gym... when they stay put. And Under Armour and JBL are keenly aware of that -- they've introduced two sets of Bluetooth earbuds, the over-ear Sport Wireless Pivot (above) and in-ear Sport Wireless React (below), that are designed for stability during workouts. They're lightweight and IPX7 water-resistant, but the chief allures are tip and hook designs that will keep the buds in place. You won't be subjected to the gym's repetitive soundtrack just because a bud fell out mid-burpee.
When you do want to hear the outside world, you can. You can push a button to temporarily lower the music and amplify fellow gym-goers, while an ambient sound feature will keep the music going while boosting external sound to keep you aware of your surroundings during outdoor runs. A solid nine-hour battery life should ensure that you can still listen to music after the workout.
Both the React and Pivot will be available sometime during the hoildays for $140 (€149).