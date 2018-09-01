Apple reports its first self-driving car crash

According to a report from The Information and Consumer Affairs, there seems to be a growing trend involving autonomous vehicles getting rear-ended by human-piloted cars. Carnegie Mellon software engineer Dr. Phil Koopman said it's probably because the self-driving systems don't quite drive like human drivers. Waymo's vehicles, for instance, tend to stop before turning, crossing an/merging onto intersection, and to give way to pedestrians. Human drivers, especially those who don't always follow traffic laws, tend to speed up when they're supposed to slow down.

Tech giants and automakers might have to take that into account, seeing as self-driving cars will have to drive on the same roads with human-piloted ones at first. Thankfully, nobody got hurt in the August 24th Apple crash even though both vehicles got damaged.