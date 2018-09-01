GoPro Hero 7 leak hints at steadier action shots

Where the current Hero range is split more along generational lines (Hero, Hero 5 Black and Hero 6 Black), there would be three Hero 7 variants: Black, Silver and White. It's not clear exactly what would distinguish the three from each, although the Black would be the only one with a front-facing display.

GoPro is believed to be introducing the Hero 7 line sometime later in September. If so, it's coming just in time. GoPro has been trying to turn around its ailing fortunes by scaling back its business and exploring alternative revenue sources, but its success ultimately revolves around strong action cam sales. The Hero 7 may be vital to keeping people interested at a time when many people are content to shoot video with their drones and smartphones.