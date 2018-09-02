After Math: This is the end

Thousands of miles: When Elon Musk isn't busy running his mouth online, he runs a company that is developing self-driving electric semis. Said semis are now engaged in field tests, crisscrossing the country and topping off occasionally at the company's Supercharger stations.

18 accounts: Myanmar's ruling military junta will have to find a new means of sharing their social updates after Facebook banned more than a dozen of their accounts this week. Of course, they're probably a bit more preoccupied with the whole "genocide and crimes against humanity" charges being levied against them by the UN right now.

770 accounts: Not to be outdone by Zuckerberg et al, Twitter has been doing some housecleaning of its own. Over the past week, the social media site removed nearly 800 accounts over "coordinated manipulation" violations.

4 seasons: Mr. Robot, the popular hacking drama on the USA Network will be coming to an end in 2019. On the plus side, the final season will expand from 8 episodes to 12. And, given Hollywood's general lack of innovation over the past few years, we'll likely see a "Mr. Reboot" not too far in the future.

3 cities: Uber, which keeps tripping over itself, is reportedly looking to expand its search for a location to test its flying taxis by having a third US city act as a testbed. What could go wrong? I mean, besides them randomly falling out of the sky or blithely crashing into planes.

1st good idea in forever: Twitter, if you haven't been paying attention, is a dumpster fire of racism, outrage and trolling these days. So, of course, the only decent feature the company has designed in recent memory -- a unfollow recommendation list -- was only temporary.

3 years: Facebook is cutting the cord. The company announced this week that it plans to power its operations entirely with renewable energy by 2021. California has a similar plan in place, but likely won't reach its goals until mid-century.