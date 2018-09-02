Tesla reportedly missed its latest Model 3 production goal

We've asked Tesla for comment, although it typically keeps quiet on production figures until the end of a given quarter.

There was always a question of whether or not Tesla's 5,000-per-week rate would be sustainable in the near term -- the late June milestone was considered a burst. If this leak is on the mark, though, it suggests that it could be a while before Tesla can reliably pump out as many Model 3s as it would like. That could affect its bottom line as it strives to turn a profit, and it could also affect delivery times if you're still waiting on a pre-order for one of the more affordable Model 3 trim levels.