Image credit: Netflix
What's on TV: 'Spider-Man,' 'Next Gen,' and 'The Purge'

Also: 'Iron Fist' season two, 'NBA 2K19,' 'Dragon Quest XI,' and 'Sierra Burgess is a Loser.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
'Iron Fist' Netflix

We're officially moving into the fall TV season as the NFL returns to action and premieres pop up on the schedule. On Tuesday FX has its Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C., USA brings The Purge to TV and Showtime features Jim Carrey in Kidding. Movie fans can get Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom via digital outlets, while Won't You Be My Neighbor? arrives on Blu-ray. Netflix has its animated robot film Next Gen as well as the premiere of Iron Fist season two, but you should also check out Sierra Burgess is a Loser. It features two familiar faces from other Netflix releases: Noah Centineo from the recent rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Shannon Purser, who played Barb in season one of Stranger Things.

For gamers it's a big week as Spider-Man is released on PS4, Destiny 2 gets a big DLC expansion and NBA Live 19 goes head-to-head with NBA 2K19. There's also Dragon Quest XI, and on Switch several indie titles like Hyper Light Drifter, Broforce and Gone Home come to Nintendo's platform for the first time. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (VOD)
  • Hereditary
  • Adrift
  • Won't You Be My Neighbor?
  • Hocus Pocus
  • Ghost Stories
  • Bad Boys I & II (4K)
  • Young Sheldon (S1)
  • Found Footage 3D
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas (25th Anniversary Sing-a-long Edition)
  • Oscar
  • Ingmar Berman's Scenes from a Marriage (Criterion)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
  • NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
  • NBA Live 19: The One Edition (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age (PS4)
  • Hyper Light Drifter (Switch)
  • PUBG (Xbox One)
  • The Long Dark (PS4, Xbox One)
  • NASCAR Heat 3 (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Dead Age (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Planet Alpha (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken DLC (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Shadows: Awakening (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Claws of Furry (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Immortal: Unchained (Xbox One, PS4)
  • King's Guard TD (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Gone Home (Switch)
  • Broforce (Switch)
  • Dust: An Elysian Tale (Switch)
  • Dakar 18 (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Elea - Episode 1 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • FullBlast (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Out of the Box (Xbox One, PS4)
  • 428: Shibuya Scramble (PS4)
  • Apocalypse Rider (PS VR)
  • Zone Of The Enders: The 2nd Runner — M∀Rs (PS VR)

Monday

  • American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8 PM
  • So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9 PM
  • Better Call Saul, AMC, 9 PM
  • Salvation, CBS, 9 PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, Paramount, 10 PM
  • Nightwatch, A&E, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Bobby Brown Story: Part 1 of 2, BET, 9 PM
  • Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
  • Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
  • The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Mayans M.C. (series premiere), FX, 10 PM
  • The Purge (series premiere), Syfy/USA, 10 PM
  • Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
  • Carter, WGN, 10 PM
  • Most Expensivest, Viceland, 10 PM
  • Castaways, ABC, 10 PM
  • Wrecked, TBS, 10 PM
  • Making It (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
  • Hard to Kill, Discovery, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Bobby Brown Story: Part 2 of 2, BET, 9 PM
  • The Back to School Just for Laughs, CW, 9 PM
  • Suits, USA, 9 PM
  • World of Dance, NBC, 9 PM
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season premiere), FXX, 10 PM
  • Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
  • The Sinner, USA, 10 PM
  • Robot Wars, Science, 10 PM

Thursday

  • One Dollar, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • I Love You, America (season premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Save Me (series premiere), Starz.com, 3 AM
  • 54 Hours (S1), Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Falcons vs. Eagles, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • Queen of the South, USA, 9 PM
  • Take Two, ABC, 10 PM
  • The Grand Hustle, BET, 10 PM
  • Shooter, USA, 10 PM
  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

Friday

  • Marvel's Iron Fist (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Six Dreams (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Atypical (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Las Chicas del Cable (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Sierra Burgess is a Loser, Netflix, 3 AM
  • City of Joy, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Most Assassinated Woman in the World, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Next Gen, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Wishenpoof (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • First and Last, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Save Me, Starz.com, 3 AM
  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Stand Up to Cancer, ABC/CBS/NBC/Fox, 8 PM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
  • The Contender, Epix, 9 PM
  • Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 9 PM
  • TKO, CBS, 9 PM
  • Sacred Lies, Facebook, 9 PM
  • Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
  • ELeague CS: Go 2018 Premier 2018, TBS, 11 PM
  • Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level (season finale), Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • Animals, HBO, 11:30 PM
  • Random Acts of Flyness (season finale), HBO, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Sisters, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Save Me (season finale), Starz.com, 3 AM
  • USC/Stanford college football, Fox, 8 PM
  • Penn State/Pitt college football, ABC, 8 PM
  • Mission Galapagos (season finale), BBC America, 9 PM

Sunday

  • Bears/Packers, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • He's Watching, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Black Girls Rock 2018, BET, 8 PM
  • Power (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
  • Rel (series premiere), Fox, 8 PM
  • Shameless (season premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
  • The 2019 Miss America Competition, ABC, 9 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Get Shorty, Epix, 9 PM
  • Kidding (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
  • You (series premiere), Lifetime, 10 PM
  • America to Me, Starz, 10 PM
  • Ballers, HBO, 10 PM
  • Insecure, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:05 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

