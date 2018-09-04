eBay will sell sports apparel and memorabilia on ESPN.com

"There are few things people are more passionate about than sports, and the apparel, memorabilia and collectibles associated with our favorite athletes and teams have become an important part of sports fandom," Suzy Deering, chief marketing officer of eBay Americas, said in a statement. "ESPN and eBay are connecting the world's largest sports community with the greatest collection of related inventory to deliver shopping experiences when fans are most engaged. Whether it's immediately following the big game, or when a sports legend is in the headlines, we'll help fans immediately shop the moment."