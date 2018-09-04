Sony adds 'Bloodborne' to PlayStation Now's game streaming lineup

Bloodborne joins nine other newly arrived titles on PS Now this month, including racing sim Project Cars. The others are Aces of the Luftwaffe, Alchemic Jousts, Bard's Gold, Exile's End, God Eater: Resurrection, Moto Racer 4, Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom and The Dwarves. Meanwhile, Doki-Doki Universe and Sound Shapes have been upgraded from their PS3 to PS4 versions. Sony says the service now includes more than 650 PS2, PS3 and PS4 games, which subscribers can now share with other accounts on their primary PS4 system.