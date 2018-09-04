Xiaomi teases 5G support for its all-screen Mi Mix 3

We've successfully tested 5G data connections on Xiaomi phones, and we can't wait for the official rollout of 5G next year! 🎉🎉



5G download speeds are more than 10X faster than 4G speeds. What's everyone looking forward to the most? ⚡⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/vLAH3wosni — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) September 3, 2018

The image shows a phone almost identical to the previously-released 3D render, with a near-bezel-less screen and slick body. The phone's big selling point -- a pop-out camera (or more accurately, a slide-down screen) -- isn't illustrated in the tweet, so we'll have to wait to see how that fits into the device. We shouldn't have to wait too long, though -- Xiaomi's president previously said the Mi Mix 3 will be officially announced, or even released, sometime next month.