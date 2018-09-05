Airbnb helps companies book team building exercises

You're probably not a fan of corporate team building exercises or offsite meetings, but Airbnb might just make them livelier and easier to organize. The service is expanding its Airbnb for Work program to streamline bookings for company events and beyond. You can sign up for group Experiences that offer team building for a minimum of fuss -- if you think your staff will bond quickly in a sailing lesson, you won't have to sweat all the details. Airbnb will also highlight homes that are helpful for offsites, so you'll know if there's a collaboration-friendly workspace on hand without having to hunt around.
The service is also easing the burden for relocating employees. It's expanding its efforts to help new hires (or workers with long-term travel needs) find temporary homes that fit the bill. A fresh-out-of-school employee could have a comfortable place to live while looking for an apartment, for instance.
Airbnb isn't shy about the reasons behind the expansion. Only a quarter of workers tend to travel, the service said -- this helps it reach the clear majority that might only need to venture beyond the office for a company retreat or brainstorming session. Not that you'll necessarily mind if it helps you avoid a dull-as-dishwater company picnic.