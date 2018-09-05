Comcast adds three more ESPN networks to Xfinity X1

"From football and soccer to volleyball and field hockey, this launch gives college sports fans incredible access to live events from schools including Florida State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh in the ACC, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M in the SEC, and dozens more from across the entire country on ESPN3," Vito Forlenza, executive director of content and product strategy at Comcast Cable, said in a statement. "ESPN3, ACC Network Extra and SEC Network + add a new dynamic to the already deep catalog of sports programming that's currently available on X1."

The networks are integrated with X1's sports app, through which users can get real-time updates and data on live matches, and X1 customers can search for them through the X1 voice remote.