eBay now verifies the authenticity of luxury watch sales

The initial selection will include roughly 7,000 new and used watches (up to 10,000 in the weeks ahead) ranging from $500 to nearly $50,000, and will come through a handful of "top-rated" eBay sellers. The company hasn't outlined the costs for merchants, but its handbag program carries a 20 percent fee.

A watch-oriented program was arguably overdue. Watches represent one of eBay's best-selling categories (someone buys a watch every five seconds, the company said), and counterfeits are a very real possibility -- just ask anyone who has bought a knock-off Rolex at a street corner. If eBay didn't act, it could deter watch enthusiasts who'd either turn to specialist websites or stick to in-person sales. This won't preclude unverified sales, but it will reassure those willing to pay a premium to have a coveted watch on their wrist.