ESPN is testing a global fantasy soccer game

Players can compete in public leagues or in private leagues with friends and family, and anyone can sign up and any time during the season. You can select players every week of the season from a series of tiers without any salary caps or draft restrictions, and players can make as many transfers as they want throughout the season. Additionally, ESPN Fantasy Soccer will provide fans with fantasy score projections, weekly player outlooks and injury reports, info on which players are likely to start matches as well as news and analysis.

"Soccer is a truly global game with impassioned fans who follow top professional leagues year around, so we created a fantasy soccer game that will serve those fans all over the world," Jarrod Schwarz, VP of digital product management at ESPN, said in a statement. "ESPN Fantasy has built the most popular fantasy games in the industry -- including ESPN Fantasy Football, Tournament Challenge, Streak and others -- but for international soccer, we couldn't simply replicate existing games. We had to innovate and introduce new features and gameplay to properly fit the unique nature of a global sport, and we'll continue to build and improve the game in the coming months."