'House of Cards' teaser reveals the fate of Frank Underwood

You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018

In this new season, Claire will take over the reins of the presidency from Frank. The fifth season of the show was thrown into disarray when Spacey was accused by multiple people of sexual assault, some of which occurred on the set of House of Cards. Netflix halted production on the season and eventually fired Spacey.