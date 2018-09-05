'IMAX Enhanced’ promises the highest quality 4K in your living room

The program is launching with partners such as Sony Electronics, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures and Sound United on board. In order to be accepted into IMAX Enhanced, manufacturers must design home theater equipment "to meet a carefully prescribed set of the highest audio and video performance standards, set by a certification committee of IMAX and DTS engineers and Hollywood's leading technical specialists," according to the release.

These enhanced devices will also have an "IMAX Mode" built in. This will optimize whatever you're watching to the standards that the filmmaker originally intended, all from the comfort of your home. IMAX and DTS are working with studios and content partners to digitally remaster popular movies and other content for IMAX Mode.

"While the IMAX theatrical experience continues to be the gold standard in blockbuster movie-going, today we are launching an exciting new program that applies components of IMAX's and DTS' technology and expertise to deliver consumers a level of quality never before experienced at home," said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond in a release. The program will launch beginning this fall.