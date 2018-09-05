Netflix hires Christie Fleischer to help it sell merchandise

We reported last year that Netflix had posted a job opening in this arena. The description mentioned merchandise such as books, comics, gaming, toys and clothing -- items which have the potential to do very well alongside Netflix's library. Its Hot Topic Stranger Things t-shirts, for example, were very popular -- scale that up across all of the platform's shows and that's a significant money spinner for the company. Disney is reported to make around $57 billion through merchandising for its top franchises, and while Netflix might not have quite the same influence as Disney, it still has 130 million engaged, paying customers around the world.

"I'm excited to begin this next chapter with Netflix. With the amazing series and films being developed on a global scale, we have the opportunity to truly revolutionize the way people engage with the characters and shows they love," Fleischer said in a statement. "With the creative freedom offered here and the global audience, there's a huge opportunity to deliver a best-in-class experience for people wherever they are."