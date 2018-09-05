The Morning After: Netflix has its Geralt and Canon's mirrorless EOS R

Tune in.What to expect when Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies to Congress

The Senate Intelligence Committee will take testimony today from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in a hearing about Foreign Influence Operations' Use of Social Media Platforms. Notably Google is not attending; although it did mail in some "testimony" of its own, and Mark Zuckerberg contributed an op-ed. The panel will begin at 9:30 AM ET, and Dorsey will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee later at 1:30 PM ET -- you can find out where to watch online right here.

Nice.Google redesigns Chrome to celebrate its 10th anniversary

Chrome 69 came out of beta testing to celebrate the browser's 10th anniversary, and Google has slapped a new UI on it with some additional features. It's ditching the trapezoidal tabs in favor of straightforward designs that make web icons easier to see when there are loads of tabs open. Menus, prompts and addresses are also much simpler, and the toolbar is now on the bottom for iOS users to make it easier to reach.

Poof, vamoose, you don't exist.Theranos is shutting its doors for good

According to The Wall Street Journal, Theranos is formally dissolving. The blood-testing firm's acting chief and general counsel David Taylor sent an email to shareholders explaining that it has no choice but to shut its doors due to its deal with the Fortress Investment Group.

Taking the fight to Nikon and Sony.Everything you need to know about Canon's EOS R mirrorless camera

Canon has unveiled the $2,299 EOS R, a 30.3-megapixel video-centric full-frame mirrorless camera. It's also introduced a new lens mount, Canon RF, along with four lenses, including three interesting high-end 'L' models. It's a strong full-frame mirrorless debut and beats rival Nikon in a few areas, but seriously falls down in others -- especially video.

Check the levels.Mercedes-Benz unveils its first electric SUV

This EQC (official name: EQC 400 4Matic) is Mercedes-Benz's crossover foray into electrified vehicles. With a smooth space-age design the company calls an "avant-garde electro-look," the EQ is sure to turn heads when it lands on US shores in 2020. It's equipped with dual motors capable of 402 horsepower and 564 ft-lbs of torque, which Mercedes said will push the SUV from 0 to 60 MPH in 4.9 seconds.

Why don't you have my data when I let you hold it?We wanted to know who really controls our data, so we asked for it

A team of nine Engadget reporters in London, Paris, New York and San Francisco filed more than 150 subject-access requests -- in other words, requests for personal data -- to more than 30 popular tech companies ranging from social networks to dating apps to streaming services. All week, we'll be taking a look at what we did -- and didn't -- get back.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.