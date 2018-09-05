Toyota recalls over a million hybrid vehicles due to fire risk

The recall affects cars built in Japan between June 2015 and May 2018, including the Prius plug-in variant and the hybrid version of the C-HR. Dealers will inspect the wire harness assembly and if a wire core is exposed, repairs will be handled at no cost to vehicle owners. Otherwise, protective tape will be applied to the wire harness assembly.

Toyota is contacting all known owners of the affected vehicles starting later this month. Meanwhile, you can enter your vehicle identification or licence plate number at Toyota's recall site to find out your car's status. Toyota has recalled millions of cars over the last few years, including 1.9 million Prius hybrids in 2014 over a software issue and millions more vehicles in 2016 due to airbag and emissions problems.