Ubisoft rewards two-factor use with free 'Rainbow Six: Siege' skin

Epic isn't the only one using the promise of free in-game fashion to promote healthier security. Ubisoft is rewarding account holders with a free Rainbow Six: Siege skin if they enable two-factor authentication. It's a somewhat complicated process (it entails the Google Authenticator mobile app and QR codes), but the developer is betting that the allure of a unique operator outfit will be worth the hassle. As it is, you'll need to do this if you're the competitive sort -- 2FA will be required for ranked matches in the near future.