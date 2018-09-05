WWE’s live Facebook show is returning for a second season

The show pairs one male and one female wrestler in a tag team, and the previous season's winners, The Miz and Asuka, are partnering again to defend their crown. Other stars competing in Mixed Match Challenge include WWE Champion AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Finn Bálor, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Two matches will take place each episode, and the tournament final will be held at a pay-per-view event in December.

Fans in more countries will be able to watch the live action after Facebook expanded Watch availability. Wrestling aficionados in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam will be able to watch the live streams this time around.

WWE said in a press release that the first season of Mixed Match Challenge generated more than 35 million views in the US alone. Season two will introduce more interactive elements, including fan votes that affect the action along with the chance to interact with wrestlers. Mixed Match Challenge storylines, meanwhile, will play out across WWE's empire of Facebook pages.

Correction, 9/5/18 4:20PM ET: This post originally noted that this year's tournament would earn money for charity. That's not the case this year, though it was last season. We apologize for the error.