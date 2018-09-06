European Commission approves Apple’s purchase of Shazam

Apple confirmed its purchase of Shazam last year and the EC began assessing the deal in February after a number of European countries requested it do so. It then launched an in-depth antitrust investigation into the acquisition in April.

The Commission determined that Shazam's data wouldn't significantly impact Apple's ability to target its competitors' customers and because the music recognition app has "a limited importance as an entry point to the music streaming services of Apple Music's competitors," restricting referrals through Shazam wouldn't shut out competition. "Therefore, the Commission concluded that the transaction would raise no competition concerns in the European Economic Area or any substantial part of it," said the EC's report.