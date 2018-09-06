Show More Results

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
Comcast's Xfinity Stream app is now available on select Samsung TVs

If you have a 2017 or 2018 model, you can download it today.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
1h ago in AV
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Today, Xfinity announced that the Stream app, currently in beta, is now available on 2017 and 2018 model Samsung Smart TVs. This app allows Xfinity customers to watch live TV, on demand programming and recorded shows and movies from their DVRs.

If you have a compatible television, you can download the Xfinity Stream app by navigating to your Samsung's Smart Hub. Because the app is still in beta, Comcast is still refining and tweaking its functionality and the smoothness of the experience. However, it's good to see that the company is giving subscribers yet another way to experience and engage with the content that they pay for.

