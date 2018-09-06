DOJ will reportedly charge North Korean operative for Sony hack

The hackers behind the attack on Sony Pictures leaked unreleased films and scripts, sensitive employee information, embarrassing internal emails and company passwords. They also sent threatening messages to the company, some of which led Sony to cancel the release of the film The Interview, which depicted the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Reconnaissance General Bureau has also been linked to the WannaCry ransomware attack, which affected hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 150 countries last year. Park Jin Hyok is allegedly connected to North Korea's Lazarus Group, which has also been linked to WannaCry, the Sony hack and the 2016 Bangladesh Bank heist. The Washington Post also reports that the Treasury Department will announce sanctions today against North Korean individuals connected to the activities, though it's unclear how many individuals will be included.