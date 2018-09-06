How to watch EA's Jacksonville Tribute Livestream

Today, EA will hold The Jacksonville Tribute Stream to remember Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson, the professional gamers who were killed in a shooting at a Madden 19 tournament. Since its purpose is to bring the community together to support everyone affected by the tragic incident last August 26th, the gaming giant is making the livestream as accessible as possible. You can choose to watch and follow the tribute later today, September 6th from 5PM to 6:30PM ET, on the game's official Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Mixer accounts. If you have a cable provider that gives you access to ESPN's streams, you can also go that route.
[Elijah "TrueBoy" Clayton (left) and Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson (right)]
The incident took place during a Madden qualifying tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville. A shooter opened fire, killing Clayton and Robertson, as well as injuring 10 other people. He later shot and killed himself.
The tribute stream will be hosted by some well-known personalities in the Madden community, but EA is hoping to "reach far beyond Madden and share in 90 minutes of doing what unites us all -- playing video games." The company has also set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the injured victims and for the families of Clayton and Robertson on top of the $1 million it already donated. It has teamed up with the platform to ensure 100 percent of the donations will go directly to the recipients.