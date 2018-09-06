Fender's music instruction app now includes bass lessons

Fender Play also has options for those who want to learn the bass in context, offering songs with corresponding guitar lessons and instruction on how to lock in with the rhythm section. It includes hundreds of lessons organized in five levels, and skills include counting rhythm, slap bass, slides, walking bass, moveable patterns, playing with a pick, arpeggios and building basslines.

"Bass is an essential part of the music creation process and the backbone of any band," Ethan Kaplan, general manager of Fender Digital, said in a statement. "In these new lessons, we place just as much emphasis on teaching skills and bass lines as we do showing players how to make music with other musicians."

Fender Play costs $10 per month or $90 per year.