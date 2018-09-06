Biometric security now has an industry-wide testing standard

Biometric security is par for the course on smartphones and increasingly common on PCs, but there hasn't been a standard way to verify that the technology passes muster. That's where the FIDO Alliance might help. It's launching a first-of-its-kind Biometric Component Certification Program that will use independent labs to test the performance and security of fingerprint readers, face recognition and other sign-in devices across the industry. If a vendor wants to show that its face unlock feature can't be fooled by a photo, it won't have to jump through hoops to prove it.