There’s finally a Roomba that can empty itself

In true Pimp My Ride fashion, iRobot basically added a vacuum to its vacuum to suck the dirt out. The Roomba i7+ Clean Base doubles as both a charger and a dirt bin. After a cleaning job, it automatically sucks the debris out of the robot and stores it. When the Clean Base is full, you'll get an alert from the Roomba Home app to change it. Then, you just replace it with another custom Dirt Disposal Bag ($15 for a pack of three). I'm not a fan of specialized bags for vacuumns, but at least you only have to change it every few months. And best of all, it can help you avoid the dreaded dust cloud from manually emptying your Roomba.

The i7+ also has an upgraded version of the mapping feature we first saw on the Roomba 980. Now it can actually remember floorpans and learn to clean more efficiently over time. Once it gets a sense of your layout, you can also label individual rooms on the iRobot Home app, and afterwards you can remotely control where, exactly, the Roomba cleans. The i7+ also integrates with Amazon's Alexa and Google Home, which lets you use voice commands to have it clean specific rooms or an entire floor.