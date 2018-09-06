Twitter bans Alex Jones and InfoWars permanently

Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts' past violations. https://t.co/gckzUAV8GL — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 6, 2018

2018 has been the summer of InfoWars' discontent. The conspiracy mill cum brain supplement seller has long engaged in vitriolic hyperbole, often espousing downright insane theories such as that fluoride in the water supply is turning frogs gay, that the parents of children murdered in the Sandy Hook school shooting were actually crisis actors, and that the murder of democratic staffer Seth Rich was actually a false flag operation committed by the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. However, there's only so much corncob bananapants crazy that social media sites are willing to carry water for.

In the past few weeks Jones and ilk have been shown the door by Facebook, YouTube, Stitcher, LinkedIn and Pinterest. In addition to Twitter itself, Jones and his company have been banned from Periscope as well. This move comes after a contentious month of debate within Twitter, which first argued that Jone's behavior didn't actually violate its community rules. However after a Wall Street Journal article earlier this week suggested that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey personally intervened in protecting both InfoWars and white supremacist/human punching bag Richard Spencer, Twitter quickly reversed its stance. Fans of Jones and his diatribes against the Lizard People and George Soros can still find his content (for the moment, at least) on the InfoWars website and mobile apps.