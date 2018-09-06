Show More Results

Image credit: Jim Bourg / Reuters
Twitter bans Alex Jones and InfoWars permanently

Buh-bye.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Internet
Alex Jones can add Twitter to the ever-growing list of social media sites that he's no longer welcome on. The micro-blogging platform announced on Thursday afternoon that Jones and his InfoWars channel have been "permanently suspended" due to "new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy."

