Uber app tweak shows how you'll swap between calling a car and a scooter

It's pretty self-explanatory: Touch the tab on the top of the app to swap from hailing rides, renting cars and picking up a bike or scooter. Those living in cities where these new options are available "will begin to see" Mode Switch included on their home screen, conceivably once new transportation offerings go live in their area. It's a simple logistical tweak, but also a look into how Uber envisions its transport ecosystem, with customers switching from their ride to pick up a bike without having to leave the screen.