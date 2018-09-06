Uber will suspend low-rated riders in Australia and New Zealand

Susan Anderson, general manager of Uber in Australia and New Zealand, told the Sydney Morning Herald that riders would need to have received multiple one-star reviews in order to have a rating below 4.0. A spokesperson told the BBC only "a few thousand" customers in the region had ratings that low. The policy is aimed at improving some passengers' behavior, and riders will receive multiple warnings as well as tips and reminders of what not to do before being issued a suspension. "Be polite, be considerate. Take your rubbish with you and don't make messes in the car," Anderson said on Australia's Channel 7 morning show Sunrise.

The new policy will go into effect September 19th.