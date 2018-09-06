Wirecutter's best deals: Nokia's 6.1 Android phone drops to $230

Street price: $220; deal price: $190 with code EMCPYPV52

If you've been seeking a 24-inch monitor, this is a nice opportunity to save on the Dell UltraSharp U2415. We've seen a few deals at $200 in the past few months and one outlier at $175 as part of an eBay one-day sale, but this is still a very good price when you apply one-time use code EMCPYPV52 in cart. You'll have to agree to subscribe to Newegg's email newsletter (free) to get the deal. Ends 9/8.

The Dell UltraSharp U2415 is the top pick in our guide to the best 24-inch monitor. Justin Krajeski and David Murphy wrote, "The 1920×1200-pixel resolution of the Dell U2415 gives it 11 percent more screen space than a 1080p monitor, and its HDMI and DisplayPort connections and five USB 3.0 ports allow for more flexibility than other monitors offer. The U2415's stand lifts, tilts, rotates, and swivels, so you can put the screen exactly where you need it. Plus, it has an ultrathin bezel that makes the screen feel bigger than it is and produces less of a visible gap if you set up multiple monitors next to one another. Dell's line of UltraSharp monitors also come with a great dead-pixel policy and a standard, three-year limited warranty."

Street price: $13; deal price: $11

Clip the $2 off on-page coupon to drop the price of this 2-pack of car chargers down to $11 from $13. At under $6 a piece, this matches the lowest per unit price we've seen from a similar deal involving a page coupon. If you don't foresee needing a second car charger at any point, you can use code WCRAV006 in-cart to drop the price of just one of the black color from $9 to $7.

The RAVPower RP-VC006 is the top pick in our guide to the best USB car charger. Nick Guy wrote, "The RAVPower RP-VC006 is the best USB car charger for most people because, despite its small size (2.3 inches from end to end), it provides two USB ports, each of which automatically adjusts its output—up to 2.4 amps—to best match the charging requirements of the device connected to that port. The RP-VC006 is inexpensive, it comes from a reputable company with a lifetime warranty, it's small enough that it doesn't jut out too far from your car's 12-volt power jack, and it has a glowing LED and white ports, both of which make it easier to deal with in the dark."

Street price: $255; deal price: $230

Down to $230, this is the first notable drop we've seen for this affordable Android phone. Released at around $270, we've subsequently seen this phone drop to $255—this discount sees it fall another $25. It remains to be seen how permanent this drop will be, but it's a good price if you need a phone now.

The Nokia 6.1 (2018) is the top pick in our guide to the best budget Android phones. Ryan Whitwam wrote, "The Nokia 6.1 runs a lightweight version of Android that's easy to use and updated regularly, and it has the best hardware we've seen in a budget phone, including an excellent screen, good performance, a decent camera, a solid aluminum body, and near-field communication (NFC) for contactless payments. But it works only on GSM carriers like AT&T or T-Mobile—if you're on Verizon or Sprint, get our runner-up instead."

Street price: $15; deal price: $12 with code AUKEYBQ4

If you have a lot of USB-A peripherals you don't want to replace right away but have just purchased or want to get a new computer with USB-C, this is a nice deal on a hub that offers a solution. Usually $15, it's back down to $12 when you apply code AUKEYBQ4 in cart. We've seen this discount once before and a lightning deal that has taken this dock a dollar cheaper, but this is still a good price.

The Aukey USB C to 4-Port USB 3.1 Gen 1 Hub (CB-C64) is our just USB-A ports in a tiny package pick in our guide to the best USB-C hubs and docks. Nick Guy wrote, "Aukey's USB C to 4-Port USB 3.1 Gen 1 Hub (CB-C64) is the best choice for adding a handful of USB 3.0 ports to your USB-C computer, and it's cheap. Equipped with four USB-A ports, the hub will let you connect any combination of a keyboard, mouse, printer, flash drive, or another low-power-draw device such as a webcam, gamepad, or portable hard drive. (Aukey says that "for best performance, the power demand of connected devices shouldn't exceed the total USB output of 5V 0.9A.") In our tests, all of the ports transferred data as quickly as anything else we tried. The 3.9-by-1.3-inch black plastic rectangle is less than half an inch thick and weighs a little over an ounce. You can throw it in a bag without even noticing it's there."

