YouTube TV users can pause their subscription for up to six months

Google is now giving YouTube TV subscribers the option of pausing their subscription. Spotted by Android Police, the new feature allows users to pause their membership for up to six months. Google notes that while you won't have access to new or recorded programs while your subscription is paused, YouTube TV will save your previous recordings, though they're still subject to the standard nine-month expiration date. The date that you resume your membership becomes your new billing date.
To pause your membership, head to your YouTube TV Membership Settings on desktop, select Deactivate Membership then click Pause Membership. From there, you can select the length of time you'd like to put your membership on hold, which can be reversed at any time.