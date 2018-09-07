Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lindsey Wasson / Reuters
save
Save
share

Amazon's checkout-free Go store is heading to New York

Amazon has opened three of its Go stores so far.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
2h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Amazon is getting ready to open an Amazon Go store in New York, The Information reports. Job listings for a new Amazon Go location popped up Thursday night and the company confirmed to The Information that it has plans for a store in the New York area. Amazon already has three of its cashierless stores up and running in Seattle -- the third opened earlier this week -- and it has plans to expand to Chicago and San Francisco as well.

But Amazon is no longer the only player in the game. Standard Cognition opened its first location today in San Francisco and like Amazon Go, it lets customers shop and pay without having to go through a checkout line or scan their items. Microsoft reportedly has its own checkout-less shopping technology in the works as well, something that Walmart is said to have its eyes on.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr