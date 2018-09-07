Apple: Proposed China tariffs will make Watch, AirPods more expensive

"Because all tariffs ultimately show up as a tax on US consumers, they will increase the cost of Apple products that our customers have come to rely on in their daily lives," Apple wrote in its letter to the US Trade Representative's office, which you can read below.

The public comment period for the proposed 25 percent levy on products and parts has now closed, and the government will make a decision on enforcing the tariffs after assessing the comments. The proposal follows a prior round of tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Friday that he is mulling yet another round of levies on imports from China, this time on $267 billion worth of goods.