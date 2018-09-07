Amazon Go competitor opens a cashierless store in San Francisco

Located in the Mid-Market neighborhood, Standard Market lets you purchase goods without scanning items at a checkout or passing through a turnstile. Once you've arrived and checked in using an app, Standard Market tracks the items you pick up using a camera system, and it can tell when you return products (even in the wrong spot) or place them in a bag or your pockets. Once you leave, the company will process your payment, and send your receipt via email.

The San Francisco store will let Standard Cognition test how its tech scales, and trial some new features. The startup plans to expand opening times (it's currently only open for a couple of hours per day) and the number of products over the next few weeks. It will also let more people shop in the store simultaneously.

Standard Cognition says it doesn't collect customer's biometric data or use facial recognition. It is providing its tech to other companies, and it will outfit thousands of stores in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.