Justice Department antitrust head says big tech isn’t necessarily bad

"Just because somebody is big does not mean they have violated the laws," he said at a conference on Thursday. "Nor should we condemn them because they have succeeded." The statement came in response to a question about whether Amazon should be treated as a monopoly, Bloomberg reports. Delrahim said he supported Sessions' meeting but noted that there needs to be "credible evidence" that companies are engaging in anticompetitive practices before antitrust officials can take any measures to correct the problem. "Is any of their conduct in any way limiting the ability of that upstart to challenge their market position in that market where they're dominating?" he said. "Big is not bad but behaving badly is bad."