Microsoft is hosting a Surface event in NYC on October 2nd

Get ready for the next wave of Surface Gear.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
2h ago in Personal Computing
Engadget

It's that time of the year again! Microsoft just sent out invites for its next major Surface hardware event on October 2nd. It'll be set in NYC, just like last year when it showed off the Surface Book 2. We're hearing there will be both updates to existing devices, as well as some new gadgetry. Perhaps we'll see a refresh for the Surface Laptop, which could use some updated hardware. Don't expect anything crazy like a Surface Phone, though. Microsoft's mobile strategy is still primarily focused on spreading to iOS and Android.

