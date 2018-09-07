’Overwatch’ is part of October’s $12 Humble Bundle

The rest of the games in the monthly bundle will unlock on October 5th, but purchasers can begin playing Overwatch immediately. Additionally, those who stay subscribed to November and December's bundles will receive bonus loot boxes.

The monthly bundles cost $12 for $100 worth of games, so these bundles are always a good deal. But including a popular game like Overwatch is sure to make October's bundle, which supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation, widely purchased.