After Math: Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

19 survey campaigns: Reports of the Kepler Space Telescope's death have been greatly exaggerated. Despite effectively being out of fuel and having been powered down since early summer, the plucky spacecraft decided to resurrect itself this week and continue on with its search for exoplanets.

Way too many cameras: Look, you can put five cameras on a single smartphone if you want, Nokia. But would it kill you to make a few of them X-ray?

590,000 homes powered: The world's largest wind farm commenced operations this week off the Cumbrian coast in the Irish Sea. Its 87 turbines will generate 659 megawatts but that won't hold the record for long -- a larger 1,200 megawatt farm is expected to come online in 2020.

30 more semis: Tesla's going to Canada! Or at least its self-driving big rigs are. Walmart announced this week that it had purchased nearly three dozen additional vehicles to help run cargo between the company's Canadian locations.

All of them: That's how many social media platforms Alex Jones is now banned from. Though I guess there's always Gab.

4 Stars: Uber Australia announced this week that it would start suspending passengers whose rider scores fall below 4 stars. On a 5-star scale. That doesn't make any sense.

$1,500: The phrase "I want to see you sweat" takes on a new meaning with the MIRROR smart mirror. But given the $40/month subscription and personal training that tops out at $75 per session, your wallet is going to be getting the workout.