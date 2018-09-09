Show More Results

Image credit: Jim Bourg / Reuters
After Math: Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

Because without numbers, you can't count the revolutions.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
3h ago in Opinion
Jim Bourg / Reuters

This has been quite the "disruptive" week with TechCrunch's marquee event going on at the San Francisco Moscone Center, and not just for startups. InfoWars was disinvited from yet another social media platform, Walmart is drastically expanding its self-driving Tesla truck order, and the world's largest wind farm just opened for business.

NASA's Kepler spacecraft is seen in an undated artist's rendering. During a scheduled contact on Thursday, April 7, 2016, mission operations engineers discovered that the Kepler spacecraft was in Emergency Mode and the mission has declared a spacecraft emergency. The spacecraft is nearly 75 million miles from Earth. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

19 survey campaigns: Reports of the Kepler Space Telescope's death have been greatly exaggerated. Despite effectively being out of fuel and having been powered down since early summer, the plucky spacecraft decided to resurrect itself this week and continue on with its search for exoplanets.

Way too many cameras: Look, you can put five cameras on a single smartphone if you want, Nokia. But would it kill you to make a few of them X-ray?

590,000 homes powered: The world's largest wind farm commenced operations this week off the Cumbrian coast in the Irish Sea. Its 87 turbines will generate 659 megawatts but that won't hold the record for long -- a larger 1,200 megawatt farm is expected to come online in 2020.

Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California, U.S., November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

30 more semis: Tesla's going to Canada! Or at least its self-driving big rigs are. Walmart announced this week that it had purchased nearly three dozen additional vehicles to help run cargo between the company's Canadian locations.

Radio host Alex Jones of Infowars talks to the news media as he arrives to listen to the testimony of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

All of them: That's how many social media platforms Alex Jones is now banned from. Though I guess there's always Gab.

4 Stars: Uber Australia announced this week that it would start suspending passengers whose rider scores fall below 4 stars. On a 5-star scale. That doesn't make any sense.

$1,500: The phrase "I want to see you sweat" takes on a new meaning with the MIRROR smart mirror. But given the $40/month subscription and personal training that tops out at $75 per session, your wallet is going to be getting the workout.

