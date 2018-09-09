Apple's latest show acquisitions include an elephant documentary

Apple's future streaming video service will have more to offer than a wave of dramas and comedies. The tech giant has bought rights to both the nature documentary The Elephant Queen as well as the animated movie Wolfwalkers. The documentary, from award winners Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble, has narration from 12 Years A Slave's Chiwetel Ejiofor and follows the story of a matriarchal elephant facing a dangerous journey when escaping a drought. Wolfwalkers, meanwhile, comes from Oscar nominee Tomm Moore and follows the story of a young hunter who learns to appreciate wolves after befriending a native girl.