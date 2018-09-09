Purported 'iPhone XC' leak shows color varieties and dual SIMs

There's been plenty of buzz around the iPhone XS ahead of Apple's September 12th event, but what about the rumored 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, the more affordable device of the bunch? Don't worry, you're covered as well. A leaker has posted photos of what are claimed to be prototypes of the device, possibly called the "iPhone XC." The basic design isn't shocking -- we've seen the glass back and single rear camera before on dummy units. This latest leak, however, shows a variety of colors that include white, space gray (here appearing slightly blue), rose gold and... red. If accurate, that suggests Apple might release a Product RED iPhone XC straight away instead of waiting until the spring to boost sales.
One of the photos also appears to show dual SIM slots, supporting talk that at least one 2018 iPhone variant would offer the feature. You might not want to get too excited, though, since MacOtakara claimed that Apple might reserve dual SIM support for the iPhone XS. It also wouldn't be surprising if the second SIM option was reserved for China, India and other markets where that additional line would be more popular.
There's good reason to be skeptical here, and we wouldn't bet on all these colors making the cut or arriving on launch day. If you'll recall, Apple built a gold iPhone X that never reached store shelves. The pictures do line up with credible rumors of the 6.1-inch iPhone launching in multiple colors, though, and they're consistent with what Apple's mix of glass backing and aluminum trim on last year's lower-cost model, the iPhone 8. And look at it this way -- whether or not the device shows up looking like this, you'll know the truth in a matter of days.