Ben Heck designs a Raspberry Pi console without HDMI

Building a portable Raspberry Pi console has worked out well for Ben and the team. Reproducing it is where things get tricky. Thanks to Autodesk's Eagle and Fusion 360, Ben can visualize the design for the printed circuit board he'll need for his portable Raspberry Pi-based device, which doesn't have HDMI. Find out how Ben uses the software and stick around for the finished, soldered result. Have you ever taken a design from prototype to product? What do you think of this project? Let the team know on the element14 Community.