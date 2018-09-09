Judge OKs Dish lawsuit over Univision's soccer livestreams

Dish said Univision is undercutting their agreement with the practice, since the only difference between the two is the language: Univision's Facebook streams are in English, while Dish broadcasts are in Spanish. In their motion to dismiss, Univision's lawyers wrote that the licensing deal only covers "Spanish-language Linear Services, including Liga MX Matches in the Spanish Language." The company's livestreams, they noted, aren't only in English, but also use different announcers and feature commentary different from the Spanish-language version.

Dish argued that the deal it signed is for "all of the Linear Services regardless of language." The judge clearly agreed, and Univision now has to face the lawsuit, so it'll probably take some time for the companies to make peace with each other.