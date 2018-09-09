Google Home updates may help you wind down at night

"Filters," meanwhile, appears set to replace Family Mode and may limit what kids are allowed to search for, or prevent them from playing some voice-based games.

We wouldn't count on these features arriving in the near future given the unfinished state, and that's assuming Google doesn't cut the additions. It would make sense to extend these options in light of efforts to make speakers kid-friendly, though. Smart speakers like the Home line and Amazon's Echo already include features to promote good behavior, such as Assistant's Pretty Please option. This could teach children to leave smart speakers alone for a while and concentrate on the real people in the room. Of course, it could also be helpful for grown-ups who'd like some peace and quiet toward the end of the day.