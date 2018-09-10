Apple Pay and Google Pay can buy you a Slurpee at 7-Eleven

It's a simple addition, but it marks the end to a long saga. 7-Eleven was one of the champions of CurrentC payments, and steadfastly refused to support NFC payments in hopes of pushing its more merchant-friendly (but less convenient) technology. You may know what happened next: CurrentC floundered, NFC took off and stores like Rite Aid started accepting tap-to-pay. While 7-Eleven wasn't in grave danger without Apple Pay and Google Pay, it will no longer feel quite so archaic if you prefer pulling out your phone instead of your wallet.