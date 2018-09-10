Bungie will offer real-life rewards to ‘Destiny 2’ raid victors

If you're planning on participating in Bungie's Destiny 2: Forsaken Last Wish raid starting this Friday, then you may want to take note of the prizes on offer. The first fireteam to emerge triumphant will receive real-world trophies, not just in-game virtual ones. Each teammate will receive one. The belt pictured above was not cited specifically as one of the possible trophies, but since the image was included, it's fair to say that the champion wrestling-style belt may be given to members of the winning team.