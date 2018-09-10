'Kingdom Hearts 3' trailer shows off 'Big Hero 6' world

Big Hero 6 is the main focus, however the new trailer also showed some cinematics from the previously announced Tangled and Monsters, Inc. worlds. One of Xehanort's incarnations also appeared, followed by another shadowy figure wearing an Organization XIII jacket and Vanitas' old helmet. The latter said cryptically: "Only when your hopes have been broken by battle upon battle can the key to Kingdom Hearts be claimed." Finally, the teaser revealed the updated Gummi Ship sequences that tie together each world. They look greatly improved over previous games, with bullet hell-inspired boss battles and destructible asteroids.

Today, Square Enix also announced that a Kingdom Hearts experience is being developed for PlayStation VR. It will be available for free this holiday season and, of course, allow you to slay some heartless with a keyblade.