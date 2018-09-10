Montblanc Summit 2 will be the first Snapdragon Wear 3100 watch

The focus on luxury smartwatches isn't a new thing for either Qualcomm or Wear OS. Qualcomm's senior director for smart wearables Pankaj Kedia even said that a smartwatch should be "first and foremost, a fashion watch." So, it's no surprise that the first few Wear 3100 devices are of the luxury premium variety.

Still, a smartwatch is more than skin deep, and the reason to get one is more than just looks. Unfortunately, we don't really know much else about the Summit 2 -- Qualcomm was pretty stingy with it at its press event -- but if it's anything like the last one, it'll be chockful of Wear OS features that'll bring you everything from the usual calendar appointments to a dedicated sports mode for you running enthusiasts. And, yes, it'll likely cost close to $1,000, so start saving your pennies now. It's due out in October of this year.